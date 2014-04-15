Vikings get extended look at QB Teddy Bridgewater

Between a private weekend workout and two days in Minnesota, Vikings coaches and personnel staff are getting a lengthy look at former Louisville quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport reported via Twitter that Bridgewater is still in Minnesota today after visiting with the club on Monday, just two days after his private workout. It amounts to a Bridgewater crash course for the Vikings, who are in need of a quarterback in the draft and hold the No. 8 overall pick.
If new Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer's personal presence at pro-day workouts is any indication, the club could be rather serious about filling the need that early. Zimmer has been at the pro-day workouts of Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, Fresno State's Derek Carr and Central Florida's Blake Bortles, considered three of the top four quarterback prospects in the draft.
Scheduling Bridgewater's private workout and visit so closely together doesn't necessarily indicate greater interest by the club, but it should help Zimmer and staff finalize their evaluation of the Manning Award finalist with the draft just more than three weeks away. Bridgewater's availability at the No. 8 pick will depend heavily, if not entirely, on how many teams picking ahead of Minnesota opt to invest in a quarterback with a first-round pick.
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis' latest mock draft projects Bridgewater to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 4 overall pick, while analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks project Bridgewater to still be available at No. 8.