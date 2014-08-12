Video shows Michigan's Csont'e York punching man in face

Michigan sophomore wide receiver Csont'e York has been suspended since the start of fall camp for a "failure to meet team standards," and Ann Arbor police on Tuesday released a video of York punching a man outside a bar on July 18.
In the video, York (6-foot-3, 191 pounds) is seen hitting a man in the face. MLive.com, quoting the police report on the matter, reported that the punch knocked out a tooth and broke the man's jaw in three places, requiring it to be wired shut and necessitating the temporary use of a breathing tube.
The police report quoted York as telling police "a group of dudes walked by and bumped me" and that "I got (nervous) and scared about the situation so I hit the guy. I punched him."
York was with teammate Da'Mario Jones, and Jones told police that as the victim leaned in, which the News said is visible in the video, he said, "You think you're really tough; you guys are some (expletive)."
MLive.com said York -- who played in one game last season and was expected to be a third- or fourth-team team receiver this fall -- will be charged Aug. 22 with a count of aggravated assault and two counts of assault and battery.
