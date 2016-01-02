Video shows fight involving suspended TCU QB Trevone Boykin

Video has emerged of the Thursday morning incident that led to the arrest and suspension of TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin.
Boykin was charged with assaulting a public servant -- a third-degree felony -- resisting arrest and public intoxication after he was allegedly involved in a bar fight and struck a patrol officer.
TMZ obtained video of the altercation outside of a San Antonio bar. TCU was in town to play against Oregon in the Alamo Bowl, which will be held Saturday. The video shows Boykin swinging at bar staffers and an altercation with police that led to the felony charge, per TMZ. Police said the fight started after Boykin was heckled in the bar.
TCU suspended Boykin from the Alamo Bowl, and Boykin posted an apology via Twitter later on Thursday.
The bowl game was supposed to be the last of Boykin's TCU career. He was widely considered a top Heisman contender entering the season, but his candidacy faded down the stretch, thanks in part to injuries.