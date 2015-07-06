Video released of De'Andre Johnson allegedly punching woman

The Florida State Attorney's Office released on Monday security video from Yianni's bar in Tallahassee, Fla., that allegedly shows quarterback De'Andre Johnson striking a female at the bar.
Johnson, who was one of several contenders to replace Jameis Winston as the Seminoles' starting quarterback, was dismissed from the FSU football team late Monday. He turned himself into police last week on a reduced charge of misdemeanor battery.
The troubling incident occurs at about the 2:00 mark of the video:
Johnson signed with FSU in February, enrolled in school for the spring, and participated in spring practice.