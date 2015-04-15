Vic Beasley taking visits to six teams in draft's top 10

If Clemson pass rusher Vic Beasley isn't chosen in the first 10 picks of the 2015 NFL Draft, it won't be because he didn't get a close enough look.
Six teams with top-10 picks have already hosted or will host Beasley for an official visit, including one Wednesday with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport. The Titans hold the No. 2 overall pick, and are expected to pick the first defensive player of the draft if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take a quarterback with the first choice.
The Washington Redskins (No. 5 pick) and New York Jets (No. 6) will host Beasley next week, while other teams in the top 10 who have brought him in for a visit include the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3), Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and St. Louis Rams (No. 10).
It's a good year to be an elite pass-rushing prospect, as several of those teams have a clear need for one. The Falcons, in particular, have hosted several first-round prospects who could bolster their pass rush.
Beasley amassed 33 sacks in his college career and is one of several pass rushers who could be chosen early in the first round. He went a long way toward solidifying himself as one of the draft's top prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he finished in the top 10 among linebackers in all six combine tests, including a position-best 4.53 40-yard dash.