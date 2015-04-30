Vic Beasley predicts double-digit sacks as rookie

Vic Beasley wasted no time setting high expectations for his rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons.
The former Clemson defensive end predicted double-digit sacks in his first year in the NFL, a high standard that would probably make him a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Wearing a red and black suit that he half-jokingly suggested was chosen with the expectation that it would match the team that chose him, Beasley wasn't shying away from the demands of being a top-10 pick.
"I'm a hard-working guy, a determined guy, a double-digit sack guy and a team leader," Beasley said. "... I'm a double-digit sack guy, and I think I'm going to be able to do that my first year.
The Falcons could certainly use all 10 or more if Beasley can deliver. Atlanta had only 22 of them last season, which ranked 30th in the league.
While Beasley gained quite a reputation as a pass rusher with 33 sacks at Clemson, some scouts have questioned whether he can stop the run at the pro level at only 246 pounds.
"I guess we'll see at the next level. The Falcons had enough faith in me to draft me at No. 8, so obviously they think I can play the run also," Beasley said.