Vic Beasley: Playing for Falcons would be 'dream come true'

Clemson linebacker/defensive end Vic Beasley emerged from the NFL Scouting Combine as one of the hottest prospects available in the 2015 NFL Draft.
While he undoubtedly wants to go as high as possible in the 2015 NFL Draft, Beasley said he would be extremely excited if he were selected by one NFC South team in particular that is not too far from where he played in college.
"I grew up a Falcons fan, so that would be a dream come true," Beasley said on NFL Network's "Path to the Draft." "I haven't told them that. But wherever I end up I'll be happy, and I'll do my best for that team."
Beasley is in the mix to be the first edge rusher taken in the draft this year, along with Florida's Dante Fowler Jr., Nebraska's Randy Gregory, and Missouri's Shane Ray. All four players will probably wind up as outside linebackers in a 3-4 scheme in the NFL and will have to adjust to life standing up to play football as opposed to having their hands in the ground.
"He's pretty much what you are looking for if you are a 3-4 team," an AFC defensive coordinator told CFB 24/7 about Beasley. "I think he can play inside or outside because he moves so well. Out of the top-rated outside 'backers, he's the best, in my opinion."
Recent NFL.com mock drafts have Beasley going as high as No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bears and as low as No. 22 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That certainly makes him a potential pick for Atlanta with the No. 8 overall selection, and it's no secret that new head coach Dan Quinn would love to beef up the team's anemic pass rush going into his first season.
Thanks to his strong showing at the combine and his pro day, however, it's possible that Beasley will be off the board by the time the Falcons have to turn in a card. As with any prospect though, he probably wouldn't mind going a little higher than expected in the draft, even if it means missing out on landing with his favorite NFL team.