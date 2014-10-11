Vic Beasley new Clemson sack leader; Deshaun Watson hurt

Senior defensive end Vic Beasley became Clemson's career sacks leader Saturday and helped lead a strong defensive effort as the Tigers beat Louisville, 23-17.
Louisville failed on a 4th-and-goal from Clemson's 2-yard line with 21 seconds left. Louisville finished with 264 total yards, Clemson with 229. The teams were a combined 3-of-33 on third down and combined for 22 punts.
Clemson lost quarterback Deshaun Watson to a broken finger late in the first half; he was in street clothes on the sideline in the second half. Tigernet.com reported that Watson will have surgery Monday and miss an estimated five weeks. That is a huge blow to Clemson, which lacks proven playmakers.
Clemson didn't score an offensive touchdown against Louisville. The Tigers got three field goals from Ammon Lakip, scored on a punt return and scored on a fumble recovery in the end zone.
Beasley had one of Clemson's three sacks; he now has 29 in his career. The record had been 28 and was shared by two former NFL players -- Michael Dean Perry and the late Gaines Adams.
Beasley (6-foot-3, 235 pounds) plays end for Clemson but almost certainly will move to outside linebacker in the NFL. Beasley has the potential to be a top-15 pick, NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks wrote in late September.
"Beasley has flashed the ability to take over the game with his speed, quickness and burst," Brooks wrote. "He overwhelms offensive tackles with his 'get-off' and burst, yet it's his balance and body control that allows him to turn the corner against elite pass protectors."
