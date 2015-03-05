Vic Beasley fits three teams with top 10 pick in 2015 NFL Draft

NFL Media analysts are convinced Clemson edge rusher Vic Beasley is going in the top 10. They just don't know where.
On Thursday's edition of "Path to the Draft" on NFL Network, analysts Curtis Conway, Charles Davis and Daniel Jeremiah talked about potential fits for Beasley, and each had a different top-10 destination.
Conway went with the Bears, who have the No. 7 overall pick. "He can definitely step in and be that guy" for the Chicago Bears, Conway said. Conway also said Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio would be a good teacher for Beasley, noting what Fangio did for Aldon Smith when Smith was a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers.
Davis said he could see the Atlanta Falcons taking Beasley at No. 8, saying the Falcons have "a screaming need for an edge rusher." Davis noted that he has compared Beasley to current Seattle Seahawks edge rusher Bruce Irvin and that Atlanta's new coach is Dan Quinn, who oversaw Irvin's development as Seattle's defensive coordinator.
Jeremiah said Beasley is "a perfect fit" for Jacksonville's defensive scheme. But there is a caveat: The Jags pick third, and Jeremiah doesn't think Beasley is worth the third pick. He said it would make sense for the Jags to "slide down" a bit in the first round, get some extra picks and nab Beasley.
Beasley (6-foot-3, 246 pounds) had an excellent showing at the NFL Scouting Combine. His weight was a positive surprise -- he was listed at 235 pounds by Clemson during the season -- and ran a 4.53 40. Beasley also had a vertical jump of 41 inches and a broad jump of 10 feet, 10 inches. He had a strong pro day Thursday, as well.
Beasley said after his pro day workout that he can "definitely hold the weight." He was a defensive end at Clemson but probably will be an outside linebacker in the NFL. "Whatever position they want to play me at, I'm willing to play that position," he said.
Beasley also agrees with the three analysts: "I think I qualified myself for a top-10 pick."
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.