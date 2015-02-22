Vic Beasley, Dante Fowler, Jr. blaze to impressive combine 40s

Clemson end Vic Beasley seems likely to move to outside linebacker at the next level, and he blazed to a 4.53 40, the fastest among the linemen. Mayock said Beasley -- who is 6-3 and weighed in at 246 pounds, 11 more than he was listed during the season -- "wins with outside speed" but also is able to convert that speed to power, which is a special trait.