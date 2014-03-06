Vic Beasley, Cameron Erving lead ACC seniors to watch

Buzz: His size means he will move to linebacker in the NFL; his athleticism and pass-rush skills mean some team almost certainly will use an early pick on him in the 2015 draft to provide him an opportunity. Beasley led the ACC and was tied for third nationally with 13 sacks, giving him 21 in his career. He also had 23 tackles for loss in 2013, raising his career total to 31. He received a second-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board and decided to stay in school. He should be on every preseason All-American list this fall. Beasley is quick off the ball -- he was clocked at 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash in high school as a 215-pounder -- but he also has a nice spin move and a surprisingly effective bull rush. He also is adept at using his hands to keep opposing offensive linemen off his body. Beasley redshirted as a true freshman in 2010, barely played as an end in 2011 (16 snaps in nine games), served as a pass-rush specialist in 2012 and became an every-down end in 2013.