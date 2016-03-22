Vernon Hargreaves solidifies top-10 NFL draft status at pro day

Linebacker Antonio Morrison -- 6-0 3/4, 233 -- ran the 40 in 5.1 and 5.16 seconds. He had a 4.6-second short shuttle time and 7.69-second three-cone time. He had a 30-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. Morrison also performed 23 reps on the bench press. Since Morrison is coming off of multiple knee surgeries to repair an injury from the 2014 Birmingham Bowl, we really shouldn't pay too much attention to his pro-day numbers. There is no use in penalizing a guy for not being in peak condition.