Vernon Hargreaves solidifies top-10 NFL draft status at pro day

Representatives from all 32 NFL teams -- including Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert -- were present for Florida's pro day on Tuesday.
The workout was held at Florida's brand-new and impressive indoor facility. It was run on FieldTurf, but it was thought to be a bit slow because it was a new surface and had a bit of a cushion to it.
Cornerback Vernon Hargreaves -- 5-foot-10 1/2, 207 pounds -- was outstanding in his positional drills. He has everything you look for in a corner, quickness and cover skills. I think he just cemented his top-10 status in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Running back Kelvin Taylor -- 5-10 1/4, 212 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.6 and 4.65 seconds. He had a 20-yard short shuttle time of 4.2 seconds. He did the three-cone drill in 7.23 seconds. He performed 17 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press. Taylor -- who is the son of former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Fred Taylor -- had an exceptional pro-day workout. He caught the ball well and has good quickness.
Wide receiver Damarcus Robinson -- 6-1 1/2, 203 -- ran the 40 in 4.59 and 4.6 seconds. He had a 4.21-second short shuttle time and 6.69-second three-cone time. He had a 33 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-3 broad jump. He did nine reps on the bench press. He only had a couple of drops during his positional workout.
Tight end Jake McGee -- 6-5 3/8, 250 -- ran the 40 in 4.78 and 4.8 seconds. He had a 28 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-6 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.6 seconds and the three-cone in 7.26 seconds. McGee caught the ball well in the pro-day workout, but he is adept at receiving (he had 41 receptions for 381 yards and four touchdowns in 2015).
Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard -- 6-3 1/4, 284 -- stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. At the pro day, his position drills were outstanding. He is athletic and has good quickness. Bullard helped his draft status at Florida's pro day. Bullard's only problem is that he has a hard time maintaining his weight.
Defensive end Alex McCalister -- 6-6 1/8, 245 -- had a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump. He did a good job in the position drills, but there is a question of where he can play. McCalister is not very big for a defensive lineman.
Linebacker Antonio Morrison -- 6-0 3/4, 233 -- ran the 40 in 5.1 and 5.16 seconds. He had a 4.6-second short shuttle time and 7.69-second three-cone time. He had a 30-inch vertical and 9-foot-3 broad jump. Morrison also performed 23 reps on the bench press. Since Morrison is coming off of multiple knee surgeries to repair an injury from the 2014 Birmingham Bowl, we really shouldn't pay too much attention to his pro-day numbers. There is no use in penalizing a guy for not being in peak condition.
Safety Keanu Neal -- 6-0 1/2, 211 -- ran the 40 in 4.59 and 4.63 seconds. He also did the short shuttle in 4.32 seconds. Neal was outstanding in the positional drills, and did such an excellent job that he has a chance to be a high second-round choice in the draft. Neal will move up based on this pro-day performance.
Jacksonville wide receiver Andy Jones -- 6-1 1/8, 211 -- ran the 40 in 4.52 and 4.55 seconds. He had a short shuttle time of 4.32 seconds and did the three-cone drill in 7.02 seconds. He had a 40 1/2-inch vertical and 10-foot-7 broad jump. Jones was worked out at two positions at Florida's pro day, wide receiver and safety. Jones has a chance to be selected in the 2016 draft.
The scouts on hand were treated to a huge breakfast before the workout, and then an off-the-charts barbecue lunch afterward. Florida coach Jim McElwain knows how to treat people.