Vernon Adams must pass Thursday exam to join Oregon Ducks

Adams' primary competition for the job would be Jeff Lockie, who has far less game experience than Adams but performed well in spring practice while Adams was still at EWU. But while Adams has more of a track record, he would also be stepping into a more competitive practice environment, one that Lockie has been around since 2012. He will also have to quickly show an ability to grasp the Ducks' offensive system if he hopes to assume the starting quarterback role in roughly three weeks of practice.