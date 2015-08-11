Vernon Adams must pass Thursday exam to join Oregon Ducks

Vernon Adams' hopes of replacing Heisman Trophy winner Marcus Mariota at Oregon come down to one final exam on Thursday. The test will either launch his one-year career with the Ducks if he passes, or put his football career in limbo if he fails.
Adams, the talented transfer from Eastern Washington, has been "studying like crazy," he told Sports Illustrated on Monday, and hopes to officially join the Ducks by Friday. Oregon started fall camp Monday without Adams, who passed for more than 10,000 yards in three prolific seasons in the FCS with EWU. On Wednesday, Adams took to Instagram to thank his supporters, as well as those rooting against him.
Adams' primary competition for the job would be Jeff Lockie, who has far less game experience than Adams but performed well in spring practice while Adams was still at EWU. But while Adams has more of a track record, he would also be stepping into a more competitive practice environment, one that Lockie has been around since 2012. He will also have to quickly show an ability to grasp the Ducks' offensive system if he hopes to assume the starting quarterback role in roughly three weeks of practice.
Oregon opens the season against Adams' former teammates at Eastern Washington on Sept. 5.