Vernon Adams could be next in line of small-school NFL QBs

O'Korn is only a sophomore, but he's quickly worked his way onto the radar of NFL scouts. He was the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year last season and threw for 3,117 yards and 28 touchdowns. O'Korn had some early-season struggles this year -- he already has thrown six interceptions after throwing 10 all of last season -- but he has plenty of time to continue to develop and hone his craft.