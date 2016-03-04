Vandy edge rusher Weatherly under the microscope at pro day

Representatives from 28 NFL teams were present for Vanderbilt's pro day on Thursday, when nine players worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Linebacker Stephen Weatherly -- 6-foot-4 5/8, 264 pounds -- was at the NFL Scouting Combine. At Vandy's pro day, he did the 20-yard short shuttle (4.42 seconds) and three-cone drill (7.07 seconds). Weatherly had a good positional workout. Weatherly -- who brings some pass-rush prowess as a 3-4 outside linebacker -- seems to think that his best position is defensive end.
Two prospects with a chance to be free-agent pickups following the events of the 2016 NFL Draft also worked out.
Safety Andrew Williamson -- 6-0 3/4, 208 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds on both attempts. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-4 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.32 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.81 seconds. He didn't do the bench press. Williamson did a positional workout at safety and it went well.
Tight end Steven Scheu -- 6-4 1/2, 253 -- ran the 40 in 4.79 and 4.70 seconds. He had a 33-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He had a 4.35-second short shuttle time and a 7.14-second three-cone time. Scheu, who has 10 1/2-inch hands, did 23 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.