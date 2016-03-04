Vandy edge rusher Weatherly under the microscope at pro day

Safety Andrew Williamson -- 6-0 3/4, 208 -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds on both attempts. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-4 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.32 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.81 seconds. He didn't do the bench press. Williamson did a positional workout at safety and it went well.