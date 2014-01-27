Vanderbilt WR Chris Boyd gets NFL Scouting Combine invite

Former Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd has been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Boyd told College Football 24/7.
"I was at the facility in between sessions, and I got it on my phone," he said. "Immediately, I was really thankful, called my dad, mom, my trainer, because we've been waiting on this. I'm just excited. I definitely thought there was still hope, but with the situation I was in, it wasn't something I thought would for sure happen."
The situation Boyd described was his alleged secondary involvement in a rape charge brought against four of his former Commodores teammates. Boyd was not present during the assault, but was initially charged with assisting a cover-up attempt after the fact. The charge was later reduced to a misdemeanor, but while the school allowed Boyd to remain in school, it never reinstated him to the football team.
Boyd, a junior, subsequently told College Football 24/7 he would declare early for the NFL draft rather than play one more season in college. He last played football in 2012, when he made 50 receptions for 774 yards for the Commodores as a sophomore.
Boyd has been in Dallas preparing for the draft at Michael Johnson Performance, along with such draft prospects as Ahmad Dixon and Tevin Reese of Baylor, Davante Adams of Fresno State and Micah Hatfield of Oregon State. Boyd (6-4, 205 pounds) said he is improving his techniques daily for the various combine drills.
"Everyone wants to run a fast 40, of course," he said. "I'd be happy if I went in there and ran a 4.4. A 4.3 time would be great, but if I shoot for a 4.3 and run a 4.4, that would be fine."
Boyd is also expected to participate in Vanderbilt's Pro Day event in March.