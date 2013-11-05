Vanderbilt unveils $31 million indoor athletic facility

Cutting-edge indoor practice facilities in college aren't just for the football factory schools any more.
Vanderbilt, with its esteemed academic reputation and mediocre football history, unveiled a new indoor facility Tuesday. Tennesean.com published this video tour of the building:
According to the Tennessean, the $31 million building will service not only the football team but all the Commodores' athletic programs.
Said Vanderbilt Director of Athletics David Williams: "This is a very special day for us. This is something that if you had asked me five, six, seven years ago, did I ever think we would have something like this in this place on campus, my answer would be 'probably never.'"
The facility includes a full-length football field that is ready for use, a track surface, a training room, and more. Other features of the facility are due for completion by the end of the year.
"It gives us a facility that we have that I think ranks up with anywhere in the country," football coach James Franklin said.
The Tennessean's Jeff Lockridge tweeted a photograph of the school's release on the facility, which indicates the development is 180,000 square feet.
State-of-the-art indoor football facilities: Not just for powerhouse programs any more.