Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller becomes first woman to score in a Power Five game

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller made history on Saturday, becoming the first woman to score in a Power Five game.

The senior connected on an extra point late in the first quarter to tie the Commodores' game against Tennessee at seven, then another following the Commodores' final touchdown in a 42-17 loss to the Volunteers. With a clean snap and hold on the first attempt, Fuller delivered squarely through the middle of the uprights.

"I was just excited, I was so happy that we got a touchdown and I was ready to go out and do my thing," Fuller said after the game.

Last month, Fuller became the first woman to participate in a Power Five game when she kicked off the second half of Vanderbilt's 41-0 loss to Missouri.

Former Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason offered Fuller, an SEC champion goalkeeper on the Vanderbilt women's soccer team, the opportunity to join the football team when COVID-19 protocols struck the Commodores' specialists.

Fuller accepted and practiced in the week leading up to the Missouri game. Mason was fired after the loss, which extended a winless season for Vanderbilt (0-9). Fuller could get another opportunity next week as Vanderbilt is scheduled to finish its season at Georgia.