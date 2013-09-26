Vanderbilt's Matthews mentored by Chicago Bears' Bennett

"I speak to Earl a lot," Matthews told the Tennessean. "We actually talked before camp, the middle of camp, and I think we texted a little bit at the start of the season. He'll text me and see how I'm doing. He'll encourage me before games. I think he texted me after the Ole Miss game. And then I'll talk to him a little bit, asking him about how his family is doing. So we have a really good relationship. I looked up to him a lot coming up as a kid."