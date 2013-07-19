Vanderbilt's Jordan Matthews a distant relative of Jerry Rice

If his production with the Commodores is any indication, Matthews is well on his way to another meeting. The 6-3, 206-pound senior caught 94 passes last season -- which led the SEC -- for 1,323 yards, an average of 101 yards per game. He played some of his best games against Vandy's toughest competition as well. None of the top three teams in the SEC East -- Florida, Georgia and South Carolina -- could hold him to less than 100 yards. Ole Miss couldn't even hold him under 150.