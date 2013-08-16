Vanderbilt's Chris Boyd indicted in sexual assault case

Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd, one of the top returning receivers in the Southeastern Conference, has been added to the indictments of a group of Commodores football players charged in a dormitory sexual assault. Two other men, neither of them Vandy football players, were indicted as well, according to a press release published by The Tennessean.
Boyd's charge is one felony count of being an accessory after the fact, with a bond set at $25,000.
Vanderbilt announced in a statement released Friday afternoon that Boyd has been suspended indefinitely.
"Pursuant to the athletic department conduct policy, Mr. Boyd has been suspended from the football team, pending further review," the school said in the statement.
Four Vanderbilt players who had never before played -- Brandon Vandenburg, Brandon Banks, Cory Batey and Jaborian McKenzie -- were dismissed from the team and school in June. The victim is alleged to have been unconscious.
The other men arrested, according to the report, were acquaintances of Vandenburg and were charged with evidence tampering. Boyd is accused of being involved in an attempted cover-up.
Boyd (6-4, 205) made 50 receptions for 774 yards last season for the Commodores as the team's No. 2 receiver.