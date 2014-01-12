Vanderbilt can draw lessons from Stanford to sustain success

The inherent challenge is not falling back into bad habits. Vanderbilt's most recent success before Franklin came with quarterback Jay Cutler leading the way, while Stanford had bouts of relevancy that usually coincided with a standout signal-caller like Jim Plunkett or John Elway. But head coach David Shaw's consecutive Pac-12 titles have come from stellar play at the line of scrimmage, building on what Jim Harbaugh established, while the Vanderbilt defense ranked fifth in the SEC in sacks and sixth in yards allowed this season.