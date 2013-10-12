Utah Utes stun Stanford Cardinal, 27-21, led by RB Bubba Poole

Published: Oct 12, 2013 at 03:15 PM
James-Poole-131012-TOS.jpg

Stanford had built its identity on controlling the line of scrimmage. Utah turned that formula on its head to secure its signature win since joining the Pac-12 by upsetting the No. 5-ranked Cardinal, 27-21, Saturday.

Things we learned

Johnny Manziel-131012-PQ.jpg

From Johnny Manziel's heroics in a thriller at Ole Miss to Marcus Mariota's dismantling of Washington, here are 37 things we learned from college football's seventh weekend. More ...

Led by 111 yards on 22 carries from Bubba Poole, Utah outgained Stanford on the ground, 181-143. Willing to test Stanford on the edge with screens and outside runs, Stanford's defensive line seemed to run out of gas against its massive Utah counterpart, opening up holes for Poole.

And with Dres Anderson catching a 51-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, the Stanford secondary had to respect everything in the Utah arsenal, keeping safeties Ed Reynolds and Jordan Richards on their toes.

Quarterback Travis Wilson bounced back from his six-interception mess against UCLA and was 23-of-34 passing for 234 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. The lanky sophomore also rushed for 35 yards, outplaying Stanford signal-caller Kevin Hogan.

Hogan was 15 of 27 for 246 yards and one touchdown, but his last two throws from the Utah 6-yard line were rushed and fell incomplete in the final minute. Hogan was sacked twice by defensive end Nate Orchard and was under constant pressure from the underrated Utah line.

The only reason Stanford had a chance to win the game on its final possession was another outstanding performance from wide receiver Ty Montgomery. For the second consecutive week, Montgomery scored on a kick return. The 100-yard strike was the third kick return for a touchdown of Montgomery's career, tying the school record.

Montgomery also caught eight passes for 131 yards. It was the fourth 100-yard receiving game of his career, and he served as the only reliable offensive weapon for a Stanford attack that sputtered for the second straight game.

The bigger concerns, however, might be on defense.

Taking into account how Washington and Utah moved the ball on the touted Stanford defense by making them play sideline-to-sideline and account for tempo, the way to expose the Cardinal seems to be public knowledge. With games against UCLA next week and Oregon on Nov. 7 -- opponents that use that exact approach -- Stanford's national title hopes look to be in serious danger.

For Utah, its Pac-12 aspirations are just beginning.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW