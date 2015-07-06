Utah suspends CB Dominique Hatfield after arrest

Football is the least of Dominique Hatfield's problems right now, and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on Monday gave the troubled cornerback one less thing to worry about.
Following Hatfield's arrest last week on charges of aggravated robbery and property theft, Whittingham announced Monday that the junior has been suspended from the football program indefinitely.
Hatfield has been accused of robbing a man at knifepoint. He also is accused of stealing and trying to sell cellphones. The Associated Press reported charging documents show Hatfield denied that he was involved in the robbery but admitted to taking cellphones left around by people who had been drinking at parties.
"Given the serious nature of the charge against Dominique Hatfield, he has been suspended indefinitely from our program while we await further clarity from the legal system," Whittingham said in a statement released by the school.
If Hatfield is not reinstated, it would be a significant blow to the Utes' secondary. He broke up nine passes last season, second-most on the team, and made 38 tackles while playing in every game.
Utah opens the season Sept. 3 against Michigan.