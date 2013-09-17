Utah State QB Chuckie Keeton gets big stage vs. USC defense

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 09:10 AM
Chuckie-Keeton-130917-IA.jpg

Initial impressions of the pairing of new defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast's 5-2 scheme and USC's collection of gifted athletes have been nothing short of brilliant, allowing just 21 points in three games. The Trojans rank second in the FBS in rushing defense, third in sacks, fourth in total defense and sixth in interceptions.

Then again, USC hasn't faced an offensive weapon comparable to dynamic Utah State quarterback Chuckie Keeton yet. That will change this Saturday, when the Keeton and the Aggies come to Los Angeles.

Things we learned

AJ-McCarron-131413-PQ.jpg

From AJ McCarron praising an unsung hero for Alabama's win to Oregon's epic rout, here are the things we learned from the third weekend of college football play. More ...

Keeton has thrown for 923 yards and 12 touchdowns with one interception, completing 78.1 percent of his attempts through three games. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior is also the team's leading rusher, with 187 yards and one touchdown (6.7 yards per carry).

In his first clash with the Pac-12 earlier this season, Keeton had 399 yards of total offense, accounted for three touchdowns and memorably scrambled for a first down without his shoe in a 30-26 loss at Utah.

Keeton knocked off the Utes last season and nearly directed an upset of then-defending BCS champion Auburn as a true freshman in his first-ever college game, so he has plenty of experience on the biggest of stages. It shows in his poise and decision-making, playing in such a way that descriptions of Keeton as a bigger Russell Wilson are almost a given.

USC head coach Lane Kiffin even compared Keeton to the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback earlier this week.

"You can't tackle him, he runs around and makes every throw, he doesn't seem to get rattled and he plays great in big games," Kiffin told the Los Angeles Times. "This is a really special player."

So special Utah State has even launched a #Chuckie4Heisman campaign online, a movement that could pick up steam with a brilliant performance against the talented USC defense in front of a national television audience and reinforce Keeton's credentials as a potential NFL quarterback at the same time.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW