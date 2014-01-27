Utah's Trevor Reilly recovering from knee surgery before combine

Utah linebacker Trevor Reilly was unable to participate in recent all-star games because he had minor knee surgery this month.
Reilly required meniscus repair on his right knee, according to cbssports.com, and the procedure typically sidelines players from two to four weeks. He is reportedly already preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine next month.
A 6-5, 255-pounder, Reilly excels as a pass rusher and was ranked the No. 10 senior prospect in the nation, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt. Reilly made 100 tackles, 16 for losses (22nd in the NCAA), for Utah as a senior. His 8.5 sacks also led the team.
Utes coach Kyle Whittingham has indicated Reilly would be an ideal fit as an outside linebacker for a 3-4 defense in the NFL. With outstanding pass rushing skills, he is well-suited as a stand-up edge rusher, but lacks the size to play defensive end for a 4-3 team.
Reilly is an interesting prospect because of his age, 26. He completed a two-year LDS mission to Sweden after high school, then redshirted in 2009.