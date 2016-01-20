Utah's Carter: Jared Goff's five-INT game not indicative of talent

3. Turning heads. Two of the best practice performances for the East squad Wednesday morning came from linebackers Terrance Smith (FSU) and Antwione Williams (Georgia Southern). Williams is the bigger of the two at 6-3, 245, but gets to the sideline in a hurry on stretch plays and made a big hit at the boundary during the team period. Smith continued to show well in pass coverage, snuffing a screen pass to Illinois' Josh Ferguson and reacting well to some quicker throws in a red zone drill.