Utah's Carter: Jared Goff's five-INT game not indicative of talent

Published: Jan 20, 2016 at 10:13 AM
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- If Jared Goff could burn one of his 2015 game tapes and wipe it from the memories of NFL scouts, it would no doubt be the Bears' first loss on Oct. 10, 30-24, to Utah, when he threw five interceptions.

Goff, a junior who has announced he intends to enter the 2016 NFL Draft, is regarded among the top quarterback prospects in the draft class. But according to Utah safety Tevin Carter, scouts need not have too many concerns about Goff's struggles against the Utes.

"With five turnovers, at the end, he was still one possession away from tying the game. That speaks volumes about him," Carter said. "He's a great quarterback who had a bad day. I think it speaks highly of our defense making it happen, but I believe the guy is going to be great."

NFL Media's Mike Mayock has said Goff's five interceptions in the game weren't all his fault, and didn't grade Goff's Utah tape as harshly as expected. Carter didn't get one of those five interceptions, but he did lead the Utes in tackles that night with nine. Even on Goff's worst night, reading Goff's eyes wasn't easy, Carter said.

"He's so smart. He'll look safeties off, and that's something not all quarterbacks do very well," Carter added. "He'll look one way to get you flowing that way, and he's throwing the other way."

Here are 10 other things we learned Wednesday from the East-West Shrine Game practices:

2. Carter watch. Carter (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) is trying to make an impression of his own on NFL scouts, and turned in a strong practice on Tuesday.

"It was my best day for sure," Carter said. "I was able to make some plays and show what I can do out here."

He made a pair of interceptions in Utah's Las Vegas Bowl win over BYU, 35-28, and is hoping that caught some attention as well.

"I really didn't do much all year until then, but hopefully that opened some eyes," he added.

3. Turning heads. Two of the best practice performances for the East squad Wednesday morning came from linebackers Terrance Smith (FSU) and Antwione Williams (Georgia Southern). Williams is the bigger of the two at 6-3, 245, but gets to the sideline in a hurry on stretch plays and made a big hit at the boundary during the team period. Smith continued to show well in pass coverage, snuffing a screen pass to Illinois' Josh Ferguson and reacting well to some quicker throws in a red zone drill.

4. Catch of the day: Ole Miss WR Cody Core made a diving catch in the back of the end zone during one-on-one drills, beating Florida Atlantic's Cre'von Leblanc. Core has been impressive this week, giving cornerbacks trouble with his length and route-running skills.

5. Hit of the day: Michigan LB Joe Bolden flattened Penn State TE Kyle Carter on a throw over the middle during 7-on-7 work. Defenders weren't taking ball carriers to the ground in practice to prevent injuries, but on that one, no wrap-up was necessary.

6. Throw of the day: There were several impressive deep throws, including one by Indiana's Nate Sudfeld, but the nod goes to Western Kentucky QB Brandon Doughty with this well-placed long ball to Utah State's Hunter Sharp.

7. Bloodlines. Shrine West LB Aaron Wallace Jr., of UCLA, is the son of the former Oakland Raiders linebacker of the same name. ... Shrine West WR Hunter Sharp, of Utah State, is a cousin of Kansas City Chiefs LB Derrick Johnson. ... Shrine West OL Alex Lewis is the son of former NFL center Bill Lewis, who played seven seasons with the Raiders, Cardinals and Patriots.

8. Hooping it up. When asked about the athleticism of Ole Miss left tackle *Laremy Tunsil, Shrine East WR *Cody Core, a Rebels teammate of Tunsil's, said he's one of the best five basketball players on the Ole Miss football team. Tunsil is one of the elite prospects for the 2016 draft.

"The guy could play tight end in the NFL if he wanted. It's freaky," Core said. "... He was top five on the team in basketball. Some guys can just shoot, but he can do it all."

9. Mayock's picks. Ten players stood out to NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock at Wednesday's practice, including sleepers from schools as small as Manitoba and Stony Brook.

10. Are you serious? Michigan QB Jake Rudock played on what had to be one of the most talented high school teams ever assembled at Ft. Lauderdale Aquinas High. He had two NFL receivers to throw to (Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Rashad Greene and Indianapolis Colts first-round pick Phillip Dorsett), and Cincinnati Bengals RB Giovani Bernard sharing his backfield. As if that wasn't enough pro talent, Rudock also played with Cody Riggs, Brandon Linder, James White, LaMarcus Joyner, and -- oh yeah -- one of the 2016 draft's elite prospects in Ohio State DE Joey Bosa.

11. Who's talking to who? NFL clubs interview East-West Shrine Game players on the field immediately following practices. They can't all be accounted for, but here are some of the conversations College Football 24/7 took note of following Wednesday's practices:

Atlanta Falcons: Michigan QB Jake Rudock

Baltimore Ravens: Manitoba DL Ebuka Onyemata

Carolina Panthers: Colorado State TE Kivon Cartwright

Indianapolis Colts: Virginia Tech DL Luther Maddy, Michigan State DB R.J. Williamson, Arizona State DB Lloyd Carrington

Los Angeles Rams: Memphis OL Taylor Fallin, Colorado State LB Cory James

San Diego Chargers: Michigan State LB Darien Harris

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Manitoba DL Ebuka Onyemata

Washington Redskins: Illinois RB Josh Ferguson

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

