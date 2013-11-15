Utah QB Travis Wilson to miss game at Oregon with concussion

Utah starting quarterback Travis Wilson will not play at Oregon on Saturday because of a concussion, the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Wilson did not travel with the team.
Redshirt sophomore Adam Schultz will start against the Ducks.
Wilson has started the last 16 games for the Utes, proving to be one of the most frustrating signal-callers in the country. A sophomore from Sam Clemente, Calif., Wilson has thrown for 1,827 yards, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
At his best, the 6-foot-7, 240-pound Wilson looks like a viable NFL prospect, as he did in directing impressive wins over Stanford and BYU. But at his worst, Wilson is a turnover machine, accounting for 16 turnovers (15 interceptions, one fumble) in Utah's five losses.