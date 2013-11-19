Utah QB Travis Wilson could return to football

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson will be reevaluated in three months to determine if he could resume playing football.
Wilson was found to have previously suffered an injury to an intracranial artery while being evaluated for a concussion.
"We do not believe it is life threatening, and there is a possibility he could play football in the future if it remains stable," team doctor David Petron said in a prepared statement.
"It's never a done deal until it's a done deal," Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said Tuesday on the Pac-12 teleconference. "We're holding out hope he can return down the road."
Wilson had started 16 consecutive games for the Utes before being held out of last week's loss at Oregon.
Wilson addressed his teammates Monday, and Whittingham said Wilson is struggling with the diagnosis, which will certainly end his sophomore season.
"He is disappointed," Whittingham said. "He is a competitor that loves the game."