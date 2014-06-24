Utah QB Travis Wilson cleared to play this fall

Utah quarterback Travis Wilson got the news he was hoping for Tuesday, that he's been medically cleared to play for the Utes this fall after a season-ending head injury sustained Nov. 9 against Arizona State.
Wilson had a CT scan performed on June 20 that confirmed an injured intracranial artery is stable enough to play, according to the school's official web site. The injury was discovered through treatment of a concussion he suffered against the Sun Devils. Wilson averaged 203 yards passing per game last year over nine starts before the injury.
The Utes football official Twitter feed got the word out with excitement:
Wilson had a CT scan done in February, and the June scan showed no change for the worse.
"I had a feeling nothing would change from the previous scan, so I've been working to get back into shape," Wilson said. "I feel totally comfortable about returning to football and full contact. I believe I've been playing with this condition for awhile and never even knew about it."
"Obviously, it's great news that Travis has been medically cleared to play football again," said Utah coach Kyle Whittingham. "Travis' health was our number one concern and we're relieved for him and his family that he is OK."
Wilson participated in spring practice on a non-contact basis. According to the school's release, he'll enter fall camp at No. 1 on the depth chart.