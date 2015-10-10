Utah picks off Cal's Jared Goff five times to remain unbeaten

Goff, a junior who is considered one of the top quarterback prospects in the college game, turned in by far his worst performance of the season with scouts from the Miami Dolphins and New York Jetscredentialed for the game. He completed 25 of 47 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns, including a perfectly thrown 35-yard scoring pass to Trevor Davis in the first quarter. But Goff's mistakes had much more to do with the outcome, throwing four interceptions in the first half to trail 24-17 at the break. His fifth, with a little less than eight minutes remaining, was perhaps his most ill-advised throw of the night. It was picked off by Dominique Hatfield at the Utah 18-yard line. Utah's Boobie Hobbs broke up a fourth-down throw in the final minute to put the game away.