Utah dismisses CB Dominique Hatfield from football team

Utah cornerback Dominique Hatfield's suspension from the team lasted just five days.
Unfortunately for the junior, it ended with a dismissal rather than a reinstatement. Utes coach Kyle Whittingham announced the move Friday. Hatfield was arrested last week on charges of aggravated robbery and property theft. He is accused of robbing a man of $180 at knifepoint on June 30.
"We have developed further concerns about Dominique Hatfield's off-field behavior, and as a result, he has been dismissed from our program," Whittingham said Friday in a statement.
Hatfield was a projected starter for the Utes after making 38 tackles and breaking up nine passes as a sophomore in 2014.