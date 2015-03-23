Utah DE Nate Orchard works out for Bucs, Texans

"With Tampa, they had me do a lot of D-line drills -- seeing how I turned my hips, how I bend. With the Texans, we did strictly defensive back drills," Orchard said. "The coach said he had seen me rush the passer enough and wanted to see me dropping back, how I move in space, how I turn my hips and run, breaking on the ball, see if I have soft hands. You never know, they might move me to safety after that. I did pretty good."