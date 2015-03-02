UT-Chattanooga's Tull gets in pro day workout before surgery

Representatives from 22 NFL teams -- including a linebackers coach from the Cincinnati Bengals -- were present to watch five players work out indoors on Tartan Turf at Tennessee-Chattanooga's pro day Monday.
Unfortunately for those teams in attendance, defensive tackle Derrick Lott was not present, as he reportedly got ill the night before and was unable to work out. Lott was at the NFL Scouting Combine and went through a full workout while in Indianapolis.
Davis Tull, OLB (6-foot-2 5/8, 244 pounds) -- Tull was a big reason why 22 teams sent representatives to Chattanooga for this pro day. Tull's jumps at the combine made him an intriguing prospect. Tull had the top vertical jump (42 1/2 inches) among all front-seven defenders at the combine, and the second-best broad jump (11 feet) among front-seven defenders at the combine.
Tull ran the 40 just once due to a bad hamstring, but ran it in 4.57 seconds. Tull is a very good athlete and looked good working out in his positional drills.
On Wednesday, Tull is scheduled to have labrum surgery on his right shoulder, and that will likely keep him sidelined for the next four months.