USF says DE Aaron Lynch will enter 2014 NFL Draft

"He's a super-talented athlete with all of the physical tools scouts look for in a defensive end - - long, rangy athlete with long arms and strong hands," Brooks said. "He's not a polished player at this point, but flashes terrific potential as an edge rusher. Not ideally suited to play as a base end due to his lack of bulk, but he could be an impact situational rusher with a little coaching and polish at the next level.