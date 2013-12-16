USC WR Marqise Lee will make NFL draft decision after bowl

USC junior wide receiver Marqise Lee will decide after Saturday's Las Vegas Bowl whether he will turn pro, he told the Los Angeles Times.
USC (9-4) meets Fresno State (12-1) in Vegas.
Lee said he and his family would meet with new coach Steve Sarkisian about his future.
"Right now, you've still got a game going on," he said. "Thinking about that can affect the way I play. ... I try not to think about it as much. Just go through this last little game not worrying about it because I am trying to have a great last game."
That he called it his "last" game might give an idea of the way Lee is leaning, though it also could refer to the matchup as being the last game of the season.
Lee (6-foot, 195 pounds) missed three games with injuries this season and has 50 receptions for 673 yards and just two TDs; he had 118 receptions and 14 TDs in 2012. He still is considered one of the nation's best receivers, and is used to playing in a pro-style offense.
Meanwhile, USC senior tailback Silas Redd is expected to miss the Las Vegas Bowl because of an injury to his right knee. He played in just six games this season, rushing for 376 yards and one score.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.