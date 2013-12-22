USC WR Marqise Lee tabbed as top-10 draft pick by NFL scout

Lee had a rough season indeed, missing three games and seeing limited action in a couple others. Still, he managed to make 57 receptions for 791 yards and this isn't the first time we've heard that his stock remains in good standing among NFL teams. He is expected to make a decision on his football future in the next two weeks. He made seven catches for 118 yards Saturday in USC's 45-20 win over Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl.