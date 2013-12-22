USC WR Marqise Lee tabbed as top-10 draft pick by NFL scout

USC's Marqise Lee rates as a top-10 pick if the junior wide receiver chooses to turn pro early, according to an NFL scout who spoke to jsonline.com.
"Very good speed. He was injured a lot this year and didn't have quite the numbers you're looking for, but he's a top-10 pick," the scout said.
Lee had a rough season indeed, missing three games and seeing limited action in a couple others. Still, he managed to make 57 receptions for 791 yards and this isn't the first time we've heard that his stock remains in good standing among NFL teams. He is expected to make a decision on his football future in the next two weeks. He made seven catches for 118 yards Saturday in USC's 45-20 win over Fresno State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel story delved into several other scouting opinions on top receiving prospects for the draft, including tight ends. North Carolina tight end Eric Ebron drew high praise -- he was described as "Antonio Gates-like" for his athleticism and receiving skills. Gates has 9,120 receiving yards in 11 seasons with the San Diego Chargers.
Among the most compelling remarks on other wide receiver/tight end prospects:
On 6-foot-5, 225-pound Texas A&M WR Mike Evans: "More of a strider but very sure-handed. He's got phenomenal size. He understands how to use his size to post up."
On Wisconsin WR Jared Abbrederis: "He's going to be drafted in the third or fourth round but will be a competitive player from Day One. If he goes to Denver or New England, he may catch 80 balls in his rookie year. He runs good routes. He'll be a slot receiver."
On Washington TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins: "He's going to be close to (Rob) Gronkowski, talent-wise. Now he's lazy. Like there's always something with him. But he can be on the line and block."
On former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla: "He's the wild card in this whole thing. Extremely talented kid. Is he going to be the Aaron Hernandez kind of player, a first-round talent that somebody got in the fourth? But just a real nightmare in that regard (off the field)."