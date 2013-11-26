USC WR Marqise Lee plays like Marvin Harrison, Jim Mora says

Published: Nov 26, 2013 at 07:23 AM
Marqise-Lee-tos-131126.jpg
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The demeanor of USC wide receiver Marqise Lee is the exact opposite of what we saw from former Indianapolis Colts great Marvin Harrison during his career. Harrison was ever so stoic on the field. Lee is anything but shy about showing his passion.

Everything else about the two, UCLA head coach Jim Mora said Tuesday, is a spot-on match.

"I'm not talking about the personality, I'm talking about the ability," Mora said during the Pac-12 teleconference. "Marqise is a little bit bigger than Marvin, but smooth, athletic, fluid guys that have very sure hands, run excellent routes, can get in and out of their breaks."

Mora, a former NFL coach, had a front-row seat as Harrison was quietly dominating the NFL. Mora's father, Jim E. Mora, coached Harrison with the Colts from 1998-2001.

Because of that perspective, the younger Mora sees a spot-on match between Harrison and the 6-foot, 195-pound Lee. And while Harrison was known more as a sure-handed technician and Lee is regarded now as the dynamic game-breaker, Mora sees plenty of overlap.

"With Marvin, when he used to run that speed cut in there was never a change in momentum," Mora said. "(Lee) can run the entire route tree, can take you deep, can run a slant, can take a hitch and turn it into an 80-yard touchdown. That's why I think Marqise Lee is like Marvin Harrison. He is very polished for a junior in college."

Lee is expected to play against the Bruins, despite being less than 100 percent after being kicked in the shin in the win over Stanford. It is just the latest ailment Lee has dealt with this season, limiting him to 44 receptions for 604 yards and two touchdowns in just nine games. But that downturn won't keep Mora from declaring Lee the best receiver in the country.

"You can tell that he is not 100 percent healthy, but that doesn't mean a lot when you are talking about Marqise Lee," Mora told the Daily News earlier Tuesday. "Last year I thought he was the best in the country and I have no reason to say he is not this year either. Maybe his production, his numbers aren't up, but that is just because of the amount that he has played.

"I haven't been shy for two years about talking about what a great player I think he is," Mora said later on the teleconference. "I've seen him in (Los Angeles) twice in the last year and he probably thinks I'm a stalker. I have a ton of respect for the kid, and he is a great kid.

"I love his personality. I love his flair. I love the way he plays the game."

In those first two traits, Lee and Harrison could not be more dissimilar. With the last, however, Mora sees Lee and Harrison as the same player.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.

news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.

news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE