USC WR Marqise Lee clarifies nature of players-only meeting

Life is anything but boring at USC these days, where star wide receiver Marqise Lee backtracked about the exact nature of a meeting held in the aftermath of the Trojans' disastrous 10-7 loss to Washington State.
Lee said after the game Saturday that there would be a players-only meeting and confirmed that it took place when he met with reporters Tuesday. However, that clashed with what head coach Lane Kiffin said minutes earlier during his post-practice media availability.
So Lee took to Twitter on Wednesday to further clarify his remarks.
Lee's tweet led to plenty of jokes on social media, but also serves to reinforce the disconnect between Kiffin and his understanding of where the USC program is at right now. Lee caught seven passes for a measly 27 yards against the Cougars, but Kiffin is still defending his playcalling and the lack of a vertical passing game.