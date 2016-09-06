USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster involved in practice scuffle

Three days after the Trojans star wide receiver was limited to only one catch for 9 yards in an embarrassing 52-6 loss to Alabama, the junior was involved in an altercation at practice with teammates. Smith-Schuster took exception to a celebration after a pass breakup, and threw more than one punch at safety Ykili Ross, according to The Los Angeles Times. The All-Pac-12 receiver then took the fight to another USC defender before kicking a football in frustration. He then disengaged from practice and sat slumped against a wall, rejoining the team after being spoken to by star cornerback Adoree' Jackson, coach Clay Helton, and offensive coordinator Tee Martin, according to the Times.