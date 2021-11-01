USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.

One of the top wide receiver prospects in college football, London sustained the injury while making a touchdown catch in the second quarter of the Trojans' win over Arizona on Saturday.

He had nine catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game, and ranks second in the FBS with 88 catches this season. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior posted 1,084 receiving yards (12.3 yard per catch) and seven total scores this year.

London, a nightmare for defenses at the catch point, was considered a leading candidate for the Biletnikoff Award (top WR in college football) and a bright spot for USC in the midst of a disappointing season that included the firing of head coach Clay Helton. He'll now face a decision on whether to return for his senior season or move on to the NFL.