USC, Virginia Tech make big moves up in latest AP Top 25 poll

The AP poll is voted on by sportswriters. While it might be fun for fans to debate the relative merits of the rise and fall of certain teams in the rankings, it is important to note that the AP poll is for entertainment purposes only. Unlike during the BCS era, the AP poll no longer factors into the mathematics of which teams get to play for the national championship. Complicated formulas factoring in polls and computers have zero bearing on the four-team College Football Playoff field, which instead will be determined by a 13-person selection committee.