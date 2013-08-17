USC Trojans walk-on Aaron Minor makes must-see catch

We have an early and strong frontrunner for best catch of 2013:
That stunning play was somehow made by USC freshman walk-on Aaron Minor, who has been battling to make the team during fall camp. Minor made 44 catches for 527 yards and five touchdowns last season at Mayfair high school in Lakewood, Calif.
Minor's teammate, USC WR Marqise Lee, is considered the best player in college football in some circles, but he's probably going to have to share the spotlight with Minor for at least a little while with that video making waves and leaving mouths agape.