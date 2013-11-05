USC Trojans OLB Morgan Breslin to miss fourth straight game

Breslin, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior, has been one of the most disruptive players in college football since transferring in from Diablo Valley Junior College, posting 27.5 tackles for loss with 18 sacks in 19 games at USC. There are some questions about whether Breslin has the athleticism to be an impact player in the NFL, but he has made up for it at USC with his relentless effort.