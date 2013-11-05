USC Trojans OLB Morgan Breslin to miss fourth straight game

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 10:18 AM
Morgan-Breslin-tos-131105.jpg
AP Photo/Ben Liebenberg

In a season of upheaval and turmoil at USC, the one thing it has been able to rely on is its defense and, more specifically, its front seven. The Trojans have held two opponents without an offensive touchdown this season, three opponents to one offensive touchdown, and two opponents to two offensive touchdowns.

The USC defense has allowed eight points per game over its last three games, holding a prolific Oregon State passing offense with quarterback Sean Mannion and wide receiver Brandin Cooks to 277 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. That feat is all the more impressive knowing USC was without outside linebacker Morgan Breslin, who will miss his fourth straight game this week at California because of a hip injury.

Interim head coach Ed Orgeron made the announcement Tuesday during the Pac-12 teleconference, adding that he did not know when Breslin would return.

"In my 27 years of coaching, Morgan is absolutely one of my favorite players I've ever coached," Orgeron said. "... He's with us in the meetings, but we miss him on the field. Everything he's about exemplifies the Trojans."

Hot 100 seniors

In his midseason update of the top 100 seniors in college football, Gil Brandt has UCLA LB Anthony Barr No. 1 and a previously unranked player in his top 5. More ...

Despite having missed four games this season, Breslin has eight tackles for loss with five sacks to rank third on the team in both categories. But junior defensive end J.R. Tavai has picked up the slack, posting 19 tackles with two sacks in Breslin's absence over the last three weeks.

Breslin, a 6-foot-2, 250-pound senior, has been one of the most disruptive players in college football since transferring in from Diablo Valley Junior College, posting 27.5 tackles for loss with 18 sacks in 19 games at USC. There are some questions about whether Breslin has the athleticism to be an impact player in the NFL, but he has made up for it at USC with his relentless effort.

The absence of Breslin might be the lone bit of good news for the Golden Bears, who are being investigated by police after a locker-room fight left one player hospitalized. They rank No. 82 in the FBS in sacks allowed and No. 111 out of 123 teams in tackles for loss allowed. In last season's 27-9 USC win over Cal at the Coliseum, Breslin had 4.5 tackles for loss with 3.5 sacks.

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE