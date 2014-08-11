USC Trojans OLB Jabari Ruffin lost for season with knee injury

Senior J.R Tavai, who was a defensive end last season, likely will spend most of his time as an outside 'backer this fall. Sophomore Scott Felix (he had been known as Scott Starr until last week; he legally changed his last name from his mother's to his father's) looks to be a for-sure starter, but sophomore Quinton Powell is the only other outside linebacker on the roster who has seen appreciable playing time there. In addition, there are seldom-used junior Charles Burks and true freshmen Uchenna Nwosu, Don Hill and Malik Dorton. The Trojans have good depth at the inside linebacker spots, so it's possible someone like Lamar Dawson could spend some time on the outside.