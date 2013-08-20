USC: Snoop Dogg never met Silas Redd during recruiting visit

It was just too good to be true, the notion of rapper Snoop Dogg in a limousine waiting to meet then-Penn State running back Silas Redd at the airport.
That is the scenario Michigan journalism professor John U. Bacon laid out in his soon-to-be released book Fourth and Long: The Fight for the Soul of College Football, which offers a behind the scenes look at four Big Ten schools during the 2012 season.
However, USC shot down the alleged Snoop/Redd powwow Tuesday evening.
"Silas Redd has never met Snoop Dogg, much less received a ride from him in any type of vehicle. USC head coach Lane Kiffin picked up Silas from the airport on his recruiting visit," the school said in a statement.
Redd transferred to USC after Penn State was hit with NCAA sanctions from the Jerry Sandusky case. Immediately eligible to play, Redd rushed for a team-high 905 yards and nine touchdowns last season.
Snoop was often present at USC games and practices under former head coach Pete Carroll, memorably striking the Heisman pose with a ball tossed to him by running back LenDale White after White had scored a touchdown in 2005.
Snoop could be back on the college football sidelines again this fall, as his son Cordell Broadus takes recruiting visits. Broadus is Scout.com's No. 5 rated wide receiver in the Class of 2014 and has scholarship offers from the likes of USC, UCLA and LSU.