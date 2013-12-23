USC safety Dion Bailey announces plans to enter 2014 NFL Draft

Bailey could be the first of several prominent USC players to bypass their remaining eligibility. Star wide receiver Marqise Lee said Saturday he would likely make a decision in the next two weeks, while a similar timetable is expected for cornerback Josh Shaw, linebacker Hayes Pullard, defensive end George Uko and center Marcus Martin. They are among the key players that could be the difference in USC contending for the Pac-12 title next season or rebuilding in its first season under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.