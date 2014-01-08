USC's Xavier Grimble decides to enter the draft after all

Grimble was considered the nation's top tight end and one of the top 20 players overall as a senior at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman in the 2010 recruiting class. But Grimble, who redshirted as a true freshman, never came close to living up to that billing. He had 69 receptions and five touchdowns in his three seasons with the Trojans, including 25 receptions and two scores this season, when he had several injuries.