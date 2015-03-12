USC's Williams impressive, Tavai boosts draft stock at pro day

Representatives from 30 NFL teams, including a large number of assistant coaches and four defensive line coaches, were present at USC's pro day on Wednesday.
The workout was conducted outdoors on artificial turf, and 15 players worked out.
Defensive end Leonard Williams (6-foot-4 3/8, 304 pounds) stood on his numbers from the NFL Scouting Combine. Instead, he focused on his positional workout, which was conducted by Tennessee Titans defensive line coach Giff Smith. Williams had an off-the-charts workout.
Running back Javorius "Buck" Allen (6-0 1/2, 219) and wide receiver Nelson Agholor (6-0, 194) did a positional workout together that was scripted. Allen showed that he has a lot of desirable skills from a running back, catching the ball well out of the backfield.
Tight end Randall Telfer has a left foot injury and did not work out. He was only able to do the bench press at the combine (20 reps of 225 pounds).
Inside linebacker Hayes Pullard (6-0 1/2, 235) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.69 and 4.70 seconds. He had a 30 1/2-inch vertical jump and an 8-foot-10 broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.4 seconds, but did not complete the three-cone drill.
Cornerback Josh Shaw (6-0 5/8, 200) stood on his numbers from the combine (he had the top amount of bench press reps among cornerbacks). Shaw had a good positional workout.
Outside linebacker J.R. Tavai (6-1 7/8, 252) ran the shot shuttle in 4.60 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.38 seconds. He also performed 23 strength lifts. Tavai had a really good positional workout, improving his draft status in the process.