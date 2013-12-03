USC's Steve Sarkisian: 'We are here to embrace expectations'

"The key thing for me with all these guys is, I want them to make an educated decision, and if it's to stay at the University of Southern California and compete for a championship, we would love that," Sarkisian said Tuesday in the auditorium of the John McKay Center. "If that means they feel like their future endeavors are to go to the NFL, we'll support them in that. I just want them to make an educated decision, not an emotional decision, and I'm going to help them through that process every way I can."